Local

Pet Pals TV: Tips on caring for cat nails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by groomer Heather Ballone to talk about an alternative to declawing for cats.

Ballone explained the process and why it is not always the solution.

“I will say that it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Ballone said. “Some cats don’t tolerate it, but I feel that most tolerate it fairly well.”