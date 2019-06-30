Pet Pals TV: Training dogs to detect seizures before a person has one

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dogs are incredibly intelligent animals that have achieved a variety of training techniques over the years.

Dog trainers now have the ability to train dogs to let someone know before they are about to have a seizure.

“It’s actually pretty controversial in the training world,” explained Jennifer Cattet, founder of Medical Mutts. “A lot of trainers don’t think that we can train dogs to alert to seizures.”

Cattet explained there is a smell associated to seizures, so dogs can be trained to detect the smell and let a person know they are about to have a seizure. She said a group of French scientists have proved the training.

