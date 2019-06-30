Pet Pals TV: Training dogs to detect seizures before a person has one

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dogs are incredibly intelligent animals that have achieved a variety of training techniques over the years.

Dog trainers now have the ability to train dogs to let someone know before they are about to have a seizure.

“It’s actually pretty controversial in the training world,” explained Jennifer Cattet, founder of Medical Mutts. “A lot of trainers don’t think that we can train dogs to alert to seizures.”

Cattet explained there is a smell associated to seizures, so dogs can be trained to detect the smell and let a person know they are about to have a seizure. She said a group of French scientists have proved the training.

To learn more about the developments in the training, click the video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: