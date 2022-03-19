Local

Pet Pals TV: Training dogs to help others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cameron Ford, a veteran and the owner of Ford K9 educational institute based in Las Vegas.

Ford has trained dogs for the U.S. Navy SEAL dog program, worked as a SWAT K-9 handler, and served as a national level police K-9 evaluator.

He offers classes and seminars for K-9s and their handlers on topics like dog handling, K-9 handling, detection, and cognition.

Detection is for all breeds of dogs, according to Ford.

“In the professional aspect of detection, it’s [that] certain breeds are stronger, but detection is for all types of dogs,” Ford said. “There’s a sport of canine nose work, or AKC Scent Work, and any breed can go out there and do detection. They [look for] things like birch anise and clove. These are essential oils the dogs go out and find and that’s for everybody.”