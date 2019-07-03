Pet Pals TV: Warm weather and dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Patty Spitler shares a fun and exciting story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by with her guest Darice Kurtz from Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO).

Not only does the warm weather affect people, but the extreme heat and humidity can be tough on dogs.

Kurtz explains what to do if you come across a dog that is obviously affected by the heat and what her organization does to help animals in need.

To hear more, click on the video.