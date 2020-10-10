Pet Pals TV: What you need to know about black cats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

KJ the “Kitty Correspondent” stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about the stigma about black cats and how they are considered “unlucky.”

“I will say from experience and owning, or being owned by many black cats in my life, I’ve got a pretty good life, so no,” she said.

KJ said in other parts of the world black cats are even considered good luck.

