Local

Pet Pals TV: What you need to know about black cats

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

KJ the “Kitty Correspondent” stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about the stigma about black cats and how they are considered “unlucky.”

“I will say from experience and owning, or being owned by many black cats in my life, I’ve got a pretty good life, so no,” she said.

KJ said in other parts of the world black cats are even considered good luck.

Click the video to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay

National /

What pandemic? Crowds swarm the Great Wall of China as travel surges during holiday week

Coronavirus /

ISDH: 1,945 new COVID-19 cases; 21 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Mom loses hearing in one ear after mild COVID-19 infection

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.