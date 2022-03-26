Local

Pet Pals TV: xZOOberance at the Indianapolis Zoo

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Carla Knapp, public relations specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo.

They discussed xZOOberance, a 16-day spring festival that’s going on now at the zoo.

“The activities go Thursdays through Sundays, and we have live entertainment, and it’s a different lineup each day,” Knapp said. “So, there’s going to be dancers, you’re going to see drummers perform, musicians, storytellers, all kinds of different performers, beautiful flowers. And then, of course, with spring, we have 13,000 flowers and beautiful living artworks. All of those activities are included with your regular admission. It’s free for our zoo members.”

Activities run from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, April 17.

