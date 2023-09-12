Search
Pet seekers, come ‘Fall in Love’ at free IACS adoption event

IACS seeks adopters (Provided Photo/IACS)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to welcome a furry friend into your home? The Indianapolis Animal Care Services will host a “Fall in Love” pet adoption event this weekend, just in time before the fall.

The “Fall in Love” adoption event will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at 2600 S. Harding St.

Over 140 animals are looking for a new home and all available animals will be free to adopt. Free gift bags will be given to all adopters while supplies last.

IACS recommends potential adopters review available animals and submit adoption forms online before attending the event.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Animal Care Sevices)

