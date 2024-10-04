Petting zoo, bicycle raffle Oct. 5 at IMPD Northwest District Community Day

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Come out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s community day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Northwest District, 3919 Lafayette Road.

The event will have free food, face painting, bounce houses, ice cream, a bicycle raffle and animals to pet. Free community resources also will be available.

Admission and activities are free.

