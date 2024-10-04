Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Petting zoo, bicycle raffle Oct. 5 at IMPD Northwest District Community Day

Come out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s community day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Northwest District, 3919 Lafayette Road. (Provided Photo/IMPD North District)
by: Enrique Saenz, Mirror Indy
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Come out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s community day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Northwest District, 3919 Lafayette Road.

The event will have free food, face painting, bounce houses, ice cream, a bicycle raffle and animals to pet. Free community resources also will be available.

Admission and activities are free.

Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz and at Bluesky at @enriquesaenz.bsky.social.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mock elections, real registrations: Indiana...
Indiana News /
Brown County adopts Juneteenth holiday...
News /
GhostWalk tours are back in...
Local News /
Special delivery: Salem woman gives...
News /
Richmond’s 4th Street Fair expands...
Community Connection Contributor /
Community Health caregiver gathers supplies...
News /
ZooBoo returns to the Indianapolis...
News /
Indiana Governor candidates split on...
Political News /