Philadelphia Eagles fans flock to Hoagies & Hops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may not find a more passionate group of Philadelphia Eagles fans in central Indiana than those who will watch Sunday’s big game at Hoagies & Hops.

“Every time we score, I got my Liberty Bell…the fight song is going crazy,” Kristina Mazza, a Philadelphia native and the owner of Hoagies & Hops, said. “Everybody’s all hyped every time.”

Cheesesteaks and hoagies are Philadelphia icons, but Mazza and Hoagies & Hops have been serving them up in the Circle City since 2015. The restaurant moved to its current location on Boulevard Place near Butler University in 2019.

Mazza wants to make Hoagies & Hops the only “Eagles Nest” in the Midwest and the restaurant is already a magnet for Philly football fans like Cynthia Williams and Gaby McKain.

“When you come in here, it’s like you’re at a bar or restaurant back home to watch the game,” Williams said.

McKain says she’d rather watch games at Hoagies & Hops than anywhere else.

“Finding this place has just been amazing. Everybody knows your story, where you’re from,” McKain said. “There’s barely anyone without green in this place on gameday — which is unbelievable — and if you do show up without green on, you may get something said to you.”

Fellow Philly fan Corn George says Hoagies & Hops is the place to be on game day.

“If you ever come here for a game and you’re around Eagles fans, there’s an infectious nature of the love that we have for the game. You’re like, ‘I want to be a part of that for the rest of my life.”

If the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, you can expect the fans to always remember where they were on the night of Super Bowl LVII — just like they recall where they were when Philadelphia won it all just five years ago.

“I want to see that win based on what it means for the future,” Corn George said. “Nothing is ever going to compare to what happened that first time.”

Williams added: “I won’t jinx it, but I am going to say the Eagles will get the win!”

If that’s the case, the celebration may just be Philly cheesesteaks for everyone.