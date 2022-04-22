Local

Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity under investigation at IU

BLOOMINGTON (WISH) — Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is under investigation at Indiana University Bloomington.

There have been allegations for behavior that may have caused harm to members of the organization or the community, according to a statement from Indiana University Director of Media Relations, Chuck Carney.

Carney says the organization has been placed on cease and desist, meaning they are not allowed to host, attend, or participate in social events, recruitment activities, philanthropy events, or brotherhood/sisterhood events. The investigation is ongoing.

The statement did not say what led to the cease and desist.

News 8 reached out to Pi Kappa Alpha headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee for comment.