Piano art display vandalized on Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A piano-turned-art installation is no longer at its post outside a theater on Massachusetts Avenue after someone vandalized it.

In 2013, Indianapolis artist Aaron Underwood, who goes by Ezi, transformed the piano, believed to be from the 1800s, into an art piece called “Instrumental.”

The District Theater acquired the artwork in June and installed it outside the theater so passersby could play it or simply admire it.

“What I really love doing is art that is being used. That is what was really so fantastic about that piano was that there were so many people laying hands on those keys,” Underwood said.

Sometime over Labor Day weekend, the find the work of art was attacked and left in pieces.

“The front piece was broken off. There are a couple panels that aren’t here right now that open up (with) the name of the art. It says ‘Instrumental.’ And then the bottom down here, a panel was broken off of this, the pedal, and then various pieces to the artwork also were broken off,” Becky Roach with IndyFringe said Monday.

People spending time Monday on Mass Ave said they would miss the artwork.

“I didn’t know it could be played. I just thought it was a nice piece to look at. It was fun. It was interesting, colorful for sure,” Paula Lanning said.

“It just breaks your heart. It is a little bit of an icon to the city, especially on Mass Ave. and everything. To see it here always brought a smile to my face and to see it gone is unfortunate,” Ryan Zumbahlen said.

Now it sits inside, covered until the theater can afford to get it fixed.

“It really hurts to see that it was taken apart. It is something that people really enjoyed playing. It really sucks to hear that they have the time to actually do that,” Underwood said.

Underwood said he would love the opportunity to help fix the artwork, but the theater still needs to find someone who can repair the piano itself.

The theater is actively seeking funding or donations to help offset the cost of repairs. If you would like to donate, contact the theater at 317-685-8687.