Pick up a delicious treat at ‘S’mores on the Circle’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – National S’mores Day is this week and the Girl Scout of Central Indiana have you covered.

Chef Erica Oakley of the Alexander and the CEO of Girls Scouts of Central Indiana Danielle Shockey stopped by Daybreak Wednesday morning.

They discussed “S’mores on the Circle,” which is happening Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The tasty treats are $5 and only cash is accepted but you’ll have to hurry because last year’s supply sold out in just 45 minutes.

To learn more about “S’mores on the Circle” and to get a preview of what will be available, click on the video.