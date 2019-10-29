Picketers at City-County Building demand increased investment in minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen community members picketed Monday evening at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis to call for increased investment in minority-owned businesses.

The demonstration was led by Antonio Lipscomb, a preacher running for city-county council.

He called for the city to allocate at least 15% of its total business investments to support businesses owned by African American residents.

“As we drive down the road, we see flourishing businesses, people shopping [and] people having a great experience in Indianapolis,” Lipscomb said. “And as an African American male raising African American males in this city, I want my son and my grandchildren to have the same level of prosperity that I see everyone else having,” Lipscomb said.

He believed investing increased investment in black business would also lead to a reduction in local crime.

Emily Koschnick, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, issued a statement in response to Lipscomb’s demands: