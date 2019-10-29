Picketers at City-County Building demand increased investment in minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen community members picketed Monday evening at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis to call for increased investment in minority-owned businesses.
The demonstration was led by Antonio Lipscomb, a preacher running for city-county council.
He called for the city to allocate at least 15% of its total business investments to support businesses owned by African American residents.
“As we drive down the road, we see flourishing businesses, people shopping [and] people having a great experience in Indianapolis,” Lipscomb said. “And as an African American male raising African American males in this city, I want my son and my grandchildren to have the same level of prosperity that I see everyone else having,” Lipscomb said.
He believed investing increased investment in black business would also lead to a reduction in local crime.
Emily Koschnick, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, issued a statement in response to Lipscomb’s demands:
“Under federal law, it is illegal for a city or municipality to mandate that a certain percentage of contracts be awarded to a minority-owned business. Instead, Indianapolis – like cities all across Indiana – operate under a goal-based program that requires city agencies as well as municipal corporations and companies working on city projects to make a good faith effort to engage minority-owned businesses. Mayor Hogsett’s Office of Women and Minority Business Development is committed to growing opportunities for individuals and businesses within our community. They continue to host events that connect local minority-owned suppliers, contractors, and consultants with government and private sector entities, helping to create the types of relationships that drive business opportunities forward. Additionally, last year the office launched the city’s first disparity study in more than a decade, and the 2020 budget includes more funding for staffing.”