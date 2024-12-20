The Picklr Keystone Crossing opens Saturday

The Picklr clubs offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. (Provided Photo/The Picklr)

(THE REPORTER) — The Picklr, North America’s fastest-growing and largest indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced Tuesday that its first club in Indianapolis – The Picklr Keystone Crossing – will open at noon this Saturday, Dec. 21.

The 30,000 square-foot club will feature 10 fully fenced indoor courts, all offering The Picklr’s patent-pending, high-quality outdoor-style court surfacing, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments, youth academies, and free open play.

The Grand Opening event will feature a full day of activities from noon to 5 p.m., including:

All Day Open Play

Play with an Instructor

Wingfield Demonstrations

Food & Drink from Neighboring Restaurants

Raffles and Prizes

The Picklr Keystone Crossing is located in the former Office Max at 3810 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis.

This club represents The Picklr’s commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who support and nurture The Picklr’s communities nationwide. Pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to additional clubs coming soon in Indiana and elsewhere across the U.S.

“Bringing The Picklr to Indiana means the pickleball community here will now have the best-in-class indoor pickleball experience offered anywhere,” commented Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen, managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, and franchise owners of The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing. “Our state-of-the-art clubs with all-inclusive, one-price memberships, our optimal play environment, and our unmatched programming for all ages and levels really make The Picklr your best choice for indoor pickleball.”

The Picklr Keystone Crossing’s Unlimited Membership is available in limited quantity at discounted Founder Membership pricing prior to grand opening, after which membership reverts to regular pricing. Membership benefits include access to all of The Picklr locations nationwide.