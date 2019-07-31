Pickup driver dies from injuries after crash with 2 semis near Lafayette

Two semitractor-trailers and a truck were in a crash on U.S. 231 south of Lafayette, Indiana, on July 29, 2019. (Photo Provided/WLFI)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died from injuries received in a Monday afternoon crash involving his truck and two semis, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.

John Cecille, 63, of Williamsport, Ind., died shortly before 6 p.m. in Marion County, where an autopsy will happen. He had been taken to a local hospital and later an Indianapolis hospital after the crash.

The sheriff’s office was sent about 12:30 p.m. Monday to a crash involving two semitractor-trailers and a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 231 and East County Road 800 South. That’s about 2 miles south of Lafayette.

Cecille was ejected from the truck he was driving, a blue 2003 Dodge Ram. Police said they believe Cecille was traveling east on the county road and failed to yield the right of way to a semi going north on U.S. 231 with a flat trailer pulling steel. The semi hit the truck, severing the bed from the cab.

The semi attempted to stop after the crash, but the bed of the truck was attached to the front of the semi, police said. When the bed of the truck came off the semi, the bed was struck by a southbound semitractor-trailer.

Neither semi driver was hurt. Drugs and alcohol were no believed to be factors in the crash.