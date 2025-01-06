Plainfield firefighters rescue 2 people from truck in retention pond

Plainfield firefighters rescued two people after their truck went off the road and ended up in a retention pond Monday morning. (Provided Photo/Plainfield Fire Territory via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plainfield firefighters rescued two people after their pickup truck went into a retention pond on Monday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., crews from Plainfield Fire Territory were called to a water recovery at Rockingham Way and Keystone Pass. That’s in a residential area off of Hanna Road, roughly 3 miles northwest of downtown Plainfield.

Firefighters say the truck slid off the road, down a ravine, and into the pond. The two people helped from the truck were not hurt.

Plainfield Fire Territory asked people to avoid traveling on Monday, if possible.

“If you must be out, take your time and travel safely. However, we recommend staying home for today.”

Plainfield and Hendricks County are under a travel watch, which means that road conditions are threatening to the public and only essential travel (such as to and from work or in an emergency) is recommended.