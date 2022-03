Local

Pictures show vandalism at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pictures sent to News 8 show an apparent break-in and vandalism at the Indiana Statehouse.

News 8 received pictures showing a broken bench, broken glass in the rotunda and what looks like a vandalized office.

We’re told both the House and Senate chambers were vandalized.

It’s not clear when this happened.

More information has not yet been made available.

News 8 has a crew on the way.