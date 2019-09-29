‘Piety and Power’ author talks VP Pence at Indianapolis bookstore

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Piety and power: Those are the words political reporter Tom LoBianco uses to frame his book about Vice President Mike Pence’s path from Indiana to the White House.

Indy Reads Books on Massachusetts Avenue hosted a book discussion Saturday with LoBianco.

The political reporter wrote about the Pence’s political career after covering him both as governor of Indiana and in Washington.

At the event, LoBianco discussed how he views Pence’s balance of political ambition and Christian beliefs.