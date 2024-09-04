Pike Township firefighters rescue dog from reservoir

Crews from Station 62 were training on Boat 62 in Eagle Creek Reservoir when a man came up and asked them to save his dog. The dog had gone too far out while chasing ducks and was too tired to make it back to the shore. (Provided Photo/Pike Township FD via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pike Township firefighters were in the right place at the right time on Tuesday to help a small dog and its panicked owner.

Firefighters from Station 62 were training on Boat 62 in Eagle Creek Reservoir when a man came up and asked them to save his dog.

“The dog was confused and exhausted from chasing ducks too far from shore and couldn’t make it back on his own, the Pike Township Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters say the brown-and-white dog was confused and exhausted from “chasing ducks too far from shore” and couldn’t make it back to his owner.

The crew on Boat 62 was able to carefully pull up to the dog, lift him out of the water, and return him to his owner waiting on the shore.