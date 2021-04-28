Local

Pike Township Schools director to lead Richmond Community Schools

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing on Wednesday will discuss the sole finalist for the Richmond school district’s new superintendent, who is a director at Pike Township Schools in Indianapolis.

Curtis Wright, director of facilities and security at Pike Township Schools, is the choice of the Richmond School Board. Its public hearing on his contract will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Richmond Community Schools Administration Building, 300 Hub Etchison Parkway. Wright was not expected to attend the meeting.

Bridget Hazelbaker, communications coordinator for Richmond schools, said in an email to News 8, “Next Wednesday, May 5, 5:30 p.m. at Civic Hall, the RCS school board will be having a special session to approve the Superintendent’s contract. After the special session, the school board will host a Meet and Greet reception with Dr. Wright and his family.”

Wright is expected to sign a contract with the board and assume the superintendent role on June 1, the board announced Tuesday.

Wright is a 1997 alumnus of Richmond High School. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Oakland City University.

