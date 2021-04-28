Pike Township Schools director to lead Richmond Community Schools

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing on Wednesday will discuss the sole finalist for the Richmond school district’s new superintendent, who is a director at Pike Township Schools in Indianapolis.
Curtis Wright, director of facilities and security at Pike Township Schools, is the choice of the Richmond School Board. Its public hearing on his contract will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Richmond Community Schools Administration Building, 300 Hub Etchison Parkway. Wright was not expected to attend the meeting.
Bridget Hazelbaker, communications coordinator for Richmond schools, said in an email to News 8, “Next Wednesday, May 5, 5:30 p.m. at Civic Hall, the RCS school board will be having a special session to approve the Superintendent’s contract. After the special session, the school board will host a Meet and Greet reception with Dr. Wright and his family.”
Wright is expected to sign a contract with the board and assume the superintendent role on June 1, the board announced Tuesday.
Wright is a 1997 alumnus of Richmond High School. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Oakland City University.
Statement
“We are very exited to announce Dr. Curtis Wright as the sole finalist for our next superintendent. His wide range of instructional and school leadership experience, collaborative leadership style, and knowledge of the Richmond community will enable him to acclimate quickly as our new leader. Curtis has a deep commitment to public education and has proven his dedication to work in the best interest of all students. We look forward to working with him to build upon our past success to best serve all of Richmond’s students and families.”John Weber, president of the Richmond School Board