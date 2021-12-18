Local

Pike Township Schools reaches contract agreement with teachers union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pike Township school district and its teachers union have agreed on a contract. The agreement comes after months of intense debate as teachers asked for higher compensation.

The back-and-forth between the board and the district’s teachers union led to demonstrations outside of meetings and several days of missed instruction for students.

The new deal will increase salaries by 5.2% and give more than $1.2 million in stipends and handouts. Pike Classroom Teachers Association President Chris Ludy says it’s a start.

“Is it the best collective bargaining agreement in all of human history? No. Will it allow us to take the next step? Yes,” Ludy said.

A spokesperson with the district said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased that the teacher contract for 2021-2022 was ratified by the Pike Classroom Teachers Association and approved by the MSD of Pike Township Board of Education.”

Ludy says the new contract is only a small piece of the puzzle, adding there’s still quite a bit of healing that needs to happen.

“I don’t think any of us would want to relive the last three months. But I have been very reflective lately, especially since the mediation session eight days ago. In that time, I’ve developed a list of three issues that have led us to today: communication, transparency and trust,” Ludy said.

The new contract will be in effect for one year. Under it, the minimum salary for new teachers is $40,000 and and the most a teacher can make is $88,962.