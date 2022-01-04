Local

Pike Township Schools stays on remote learning over ‘prolonged illnesses,’ ‘required isolations’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pike Township Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that remote learning will continue through Friday after “additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon says it plans to return to in-person learning on Monday.

“We wish all staff and students impacted by illness a speedy recovery and look forward to a safe return to school on Monday,” the Tuesday afternoon announcement says.

The district’s Tuesday afternoon announcement also says the Nathaniel Jones Early Learning Center “will remain open and operate on its normal schedule.”

The district on Monday went to remote learning due to what it called absences in its transportation department, and later extended remote learning through Tuesday with a plan to return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Pike Township Schools were to have begun the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year on Monday after winter break, which began Dec. 20.