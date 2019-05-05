Pilot seriously injured in plane crash at Anderson Municipal Airport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A pilot was injured Sunday morning after a small aircraft crashed at the Anderson Municipal Airport, authorities said. (WISH Photo/Randall Newsome) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was seriously injured in a plane crash Sunday morning at the Anderson Municipal Airport. (Provided Photo/Chesterfield Police Department) [ + - ] (FILE Photo Provided/WTWO) [ + - ] Video

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- A small plane crash at an airport in Anderson has left the pilot injured, authorities said.

Major Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department said a small aircraft crashed Sunday morning at the Anderson Municipal Airport. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities said only one person, the male pilot, was in the four-passenger aircraft at the time of the crash. He was seriously injured and lifelined to Indianapolis where he is being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told authorities the plane crashed shortly after taking off.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said federal authorities will investigate the crash.

No other details have been released at this time. Look for updates online as this story develops.