Pinewood Derby lines up with Total Solar Eclipse celebrations at Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “second-greatest spectacle in racing” returns to the Indiana State Museum just in time for a once-in-a-generation event that will darken the skies across central Indiana.

Last Wednesday, the 16th annual Pinewood Derby welcomed wooden cars for 10 days of fast races. The tradition lines up with the museum’s festivities for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

In celebration of the overlap, the museum will host special “Space Races” with pinewood cars.

Bethany Thomas, vice president of education and engagement for the Indiana State Museum, says the cars rolling down the track that day will be specially decorated.

“We’ll have eclipse themed cars run down,” Thomas said. “We have each of our lanes that are labeled for the eclipse and we’re even keeping track of how many trips down the track…kind of representing how many miles from the earth to the moon.”

The big race is Saturday and will feature two youth divisions, an adult division, and a ‘Best in Show’ contest for the most visually-appealing cars.

Leading up to race day, visitors can participate in ‘fun runs’ using their own builds or borrowing from the museum’s collection of pinewood cars.

It’s fun for all ages, says Public Program Manager Aly Walbridge.

“The thing that’s so special to me about the derby is seeing families race together from anywhere from two years old to the grandparents,” Walbridge said. “All lining up their cars and seeing them come down.”

Also on Eclipse Day, the museum will have a DJ, viewing areas, lots of art, science experiments and other hands-on activities like launching stomp rockets.

“We’re going to have some modeling of the sun, moon and earth and showing how the rotation happens and how the eclipse happens,” Thomas said. “We have some hands-on ways that kids can get involved.”

The Pinewood Derby and Eclipse celebrations are included with the price of admission to the museum.