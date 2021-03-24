Pinewood Derby returns to Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pinewood Derby is making its return to the Indiana State Museum.

The event that’s been called the “second-greatest spectacle in racing” is happening Wednesday through Sunday.

Visitors are invited to design and bring their own car, or use one from the museum, race the car down the two-story track and take pictures in Victory Lane. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers say there will be no official race day on Saturday.

Racers will have a chance to get their official times recorded on a certificate and also have the opportunity to enter a virtual “Best in Show” contest. Winners will be featured on the Indiana State Museum Facebook page. Participants can get involved with the price of museum admission.

The Pinewood Derby is open from 10 a.m-5 p.m.