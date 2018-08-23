Pints for Preemies event to benefit The Milk Bank Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of a baby. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - An event Thursday night will raise money for an organization that provides human donor milk to premature or sick babies.

The Milk Bank is hosting an event called Pints for Preemies.

The event will be held at the Speakeasy in Broad Ripple at 5255 Winthrop Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be drinks and food. Tickets are $25 at the door.

The money raised will help The Milk Bank’s mission of providing human donor milk to babies in need in NICUs and hospitals.

For more information about the work they do or to donate, click here.