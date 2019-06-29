Plainfield 7th grader working on app to encourage others to recycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A seventh grader at Plainfield Middle School is trying to encourage people to reduce their carbon footprint, and people are really catching on to her idea.

Maura Baver and her mother Kim stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the effort it took to develop the project and how it won her an award in the Ignite Innovation Student Challenge.

The TCS Ignite Innovation Student Challenge challenges and encourages students to look at our world’s problems and attempt to find solutions.

Baver worked to develop the idea behind an app that is still in it’s early stages. The app is called “Mission Recycle” and it is aimed at motivating users to track their recycling efforts.

Last month Maura was awarded with $1,000 in grants and prizes for her work.

