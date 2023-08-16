Plainfield approves $8.3M expansion to waterpark

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — More summer splash fun is on the way in Plainfield.

The Plainfield Town Council approved the expansion of the Splash Island Outdoor Waterpark at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation Center.

The contract is with Patterson Horth Inc. to the tune of $8,364,500.

The expansion will include three new waterslides, a splash pad, tiki hut cabana rentals, and an updated pool maintenance building.

Plainfield Town Council President Robin Brangard says the news of the approved expansion comes at the perfect time.

“As we gear up to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Splash Island at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center, we’re excited to bring these new amenities online,” Brandgard said. “The Plainfield Parks & Recreation Department has established themselves as a department that creates memories for our residents and visitors, and we believe these additions will continue providing lasting memories for everyone.”

The 4 ½-acre Caribbean-themed outdoor waterpark opened in June of 2004. It currently features three waterslides, a 900-foot leisure river, an interactive children’s play area, and more.

The new expansion will add three more waterslides moving the number to six, and a new splash pad within the park, extending the aquatic operations beyond the established pool season.

The new tiki hut cabana rentals will give visitors more private spaces within the park.

Additionally, the expansion project includes replacement of the kids’ play structure in the main pool area.

“The Plainfield Parks & Recreation Department is thrilled the Town Council approved this project,” said Brent Bangel, director of Parks & Recreation in a social media post. “These updates will give Splash Island a new face, making it bigger and better for our residents and visitors.”

The Splash Island expansion will begin in September and is expected to open in time for the 2024 Summer Season on Memorial Day weekend.