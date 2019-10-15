Plainfield considers building of higher education center

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Plainfield are considering building a higher education center just north of Plainfield High School.

The facility to be called Made@Plainfield would house classrooms and labs for several colleges and universities. It would also offer training and degree programs for adults for job and career advancement.

The facility would be located near Interstate 70, Indianapolis International Airport and Plainfield High School.

The goal is for students to begin meeting at MADE@Plainfield in the 2021 academic year.