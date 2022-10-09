Local

Plainfield firefighter chief placed on administrative leave for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving and is now being placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Plainfield.

Early Saturday morning police arrested Randell for driving intoxicated. He was booked shortly after 3 a.m. but was shortly released out on bond.

Court records show Randell was already facing a criminal mischief charge from February.

A spokesperson for the Town of Plainfield tells News 8,

“Due to the nature of the charges, Randell will be placed on administrative leave without pay pending an administrative hearing of the Fire Safety Board.”