Plainfield girl becomes K-9 officer for a day, honored by governor as ‘distinguished Hoosier’

Plainfield girl becomes K-9 officer for a day, honored by governor as ‘distinguished Hoosier’

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Dreams of becoming a K-9 officer came true this weekend for an 8-year-old girl with a rare genetic condition from Plainfield.

Elayah Chance’s condition has a terminal prognosis, and requires her to need care around the clock. Despite this, she hopes to one day become a K-9 police officer.

So, Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and the Plainfield Police Department teamed up on Saturday to make that happen.

Elayah spent her Saturday riding alongside Plainfield Police Officer Rob Prichard, and his K-9 partner, Jocko. “We have been busy,” Prichard said. “We’ve listened to a lot of Moana. We’ve listened to a lot of Frozen.”

To start her special day, Elayah took a tour of the Plainfield Police Department. There, she met up with Prichard and Jocko, and was eventually sworn in for the day.

The team took on about 10 calls, ranging from burglaries, helping other kids in need, and a medical run.

“She’s just been more and more excited as the day went on,” Prichard said. “The more calls that came in, she would turn the music off, because she was afraid we might miss a radio call to get to our next crime … It’s been great to just be part of that enthusiasm.”

Pritchard and Elayah are not strangers. In June 2023, PPD officers visited her at home when she couldn’t make it to Public Safety Day due to being on palliative care.

Prichard says it’s been a rewarding experience following Elayah’s journey. “When you’re told somebody can have anything in the world that they want — pretty much anything in the world they want, and they choose to be you for a day? That’s humbling to hear,” he said.

At the end of a long day of helping her community, Elayah received a proclamation from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office honoring her as a Distinguished Hoosier.

The PPD also gave her a wooden plaque naming her the city’s “Most Courageous Junior K-9 Officer.”

To top it off, Prichard left her with a special memento — his badge.