Plainfield officer involved in fatal crash resigns

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Plainfield Police Department said an officer involved in a fatal crash in late August is no longer with the department. The department said an internal investigation found Officer Logan Westerfield didn’t take reasonable action to avoid the crash. The crash killed Barbara Williams, 78, and Bennie Williams, 79.

Westerfield resigned on Friday.

The Avon Police Department is handling the investigation. The Plainfield Police Department didn’t say if the case was referred to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.

