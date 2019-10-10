Plainfield PD raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Plainfield Police Department is raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officers are planning to host a “drive thru” breakfast for the first time on Friday morning.

The idea is pretty simple. Cars show up at the police department between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and get coffee and donuts. Plus, they’ll also get a swag bag for a small donation.

During the entire month of October, officers are allowed to alter their uniforms. They can wear pink undershirts and pink socks. Female officers can even dye their hair pink.

The department is also selling car magnets which are $5.

Officers will also have pink bands on their badges.

All of the funds raised go to the American Cancer Society, which is close to many officers’ hearts.

“A lot of our officers on our department have had family members or close friends who have cancer impact their lives,” Plainfield Chief of Police Joe Aldridge said. “Last year we did a video talking about how it impacted some of our officers’ families so it’s impacted a grand majority of the department.”

The department is taking part in No-Shave November and raising money for other cancer fundraising activities, specifically for a Plainfield Middle School student who has stage four Lymphoma.