Plainfield to build $27M Performing and Fine Arts Center

PLAINFIELD (WISH) — The Plainfield Town Council on Monday night approved plans for the construction of the Plainfield Performing and Fine Arts Center, the town announced Tuesday.

The building, which will be connected to the new government center currently under construction downtown, will include a 600-seat auditorium and be located where the Plainfield Municipal Building currently sits.

Photo provided/Town of Plainfield

Authorities say the project will cost approximately $27 million. Construction is scheduled to begin after the government center is completed sometime in early 2022 and is projected to be completed in the winter of 2023.