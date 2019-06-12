Plane crash in Greene County injures 52-year-old pilot

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 52-year-old pilot was injured Tuesday night in a plane crash in Greene County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of county roads 600 West and 300 North. That’s west of the town of Worthington.

Robert L. Millsaps of Coal City suffered fractures and possible head injuries, Indiana State Police said Wednesday. Millsaps was transported by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with complaints of pain, Chief Bryan Woodall with Switz City Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday night. State police Sgt. Curt Durnil said Tuesday night that the pilot’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Woodall said the pilot had taken off from nearby Shawnee Field, 3416 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield.

Millsaps piloted a one-passenger 2010 Quad City Challenger ultralight, state police said in a Wednesday news release. The aircraft had engine failure and lost its propulsive power about 2000 feet in the air. The pilot attempted to land the aircraft, which bounced over County Road 600 West before plunging into a ditch and inverting. The frame of the aircraft was severely damaged.

Indiana State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are leading the investigation.