2 dead after plane crash near Indianapolis Regional Airport (Provided Photo/wxindy on Twitter) [ + - ] Video

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- Two people have died following a plane crash at the Indianapolis Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

The crash was first reported to Hancock County dispatchers around 12:43 p.m. Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police said Hancock County deputies were the first to arrive to the scene.

Due to the proximity of the crash, deputies provided firefighters with utility vehicles to get to the site of the crash, which was in the middle of a muddy field.

Sgt. Perrine said the small, twin engine propeller plane took off from the airport and crashed shortly after takeoff. The two people on board were killed in the crash.

The identity of the victims have not been released at this time. Authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.

"Anytime you're dealing with a plane crash you expect the worst, and this one is, it's a fatal crash which is tragic," said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police. "And that tragedy will resonate throughout this community regardless of where they (the victims) were from."

No details on what may have caused the crash have been released at this time.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.

In the meantime, Indiana State Police and Hancock County authorities are securing the scene of the crash until federal partners arrive.

---

Previous Story:

Indiana State Police says two people are dead after a plane crashed near Indianapolis Regional Airport.

ISP reported on Twitter that a plane crashed near the airport. Troopers are on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash is about a half mile east of the airport.

The FAA says the plane involved is a Cessna Citation. FAA investigators are on the way.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash.

NTSB investigating May 22 crash of a Cessna Citation 550 aircraft in Greenfield, IN. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 22, 2019

Names of the victims have not been released.

Photos from Twitter user @wxindy show aftermath of the crash.