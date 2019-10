KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Saturday in a plane crash near Kokomo.

The Saturday afternoon crash was along State Road 22 near County Road 300 East, according to Capt. Jordan Buckley with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

The one person who was on board died, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said.

No additional information about the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the victim was immediately available.