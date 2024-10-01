Planes, pilots needed to deliver hurricane aid to North Carolina from Hoosiers

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Hurricane Helene left more than 130 people dead and a trail of destruction in its path.

Hoosiers have started helping the people of North Carolina by flying in food, toiletries and other much-needed supplies.

Asheville, North Carolina, is about 400 miles southeast of Columbus, Indiana. With hundreds of roads closed across North Carolina and its mountainous areas, one way to get much-needed supplies is by flying it in.

Erin Huff, director of administration at the Civilian Crisis Response Team, said Monday in a teleconference with News 8, “There is still a way. We can still help and not have to send people out of state to get that done.”

The organization is not only asking for donations — including nonperishable ready-to-eat meals, tarps, lanterns, dog food, and baby formula — but also for available planes and pilots who can help fly the supplies to North Carolina and offload them to helicopters for delivery to residents who need help.

“It’s important because the people affected in North Carolina and others need our help. They’re stranded a lot of them where they are. They can’t get supplies they need on their own.”

The Civilian Crisis Response Team partnered with the Columbus Municipal Airport to help with logistics but much is still needed.

After the ask was first made Monday on social media, “We’ve already loaded three aircraft here today from our airport and began working our way to North Carolina. But, we’ve gathered numerous other supplies truckloads,” said Brian Payne, director of Columbus Municipal Airport, on Monday,

One- and two-engine planes have been used so far, and they can fit supplies transferred from a van or two. So, the more volunteers they get, the better. So far, the Columbus Airport Director says about 80 people have reached out to help in some way, but they’re still looking for more pilots and planes.

“I think its just the resilience of what this community can bring together and the U.S. can bring together. It’s so fantastic to see so many people reaching out,” Payne said.

On the Facebook post, the Civilian Crisis Response Team’s complete list of needs is baby formula, canned pet food. ready-to-eat food in sturdy packaging, portable electric lanterns, trash bags, toilet paper, plastic silverware and plates, and plastic tarps of any sizes.

Donations can be dropped off at Columbus Indiana Airport main terminal from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Thursday.

“It’s about helping others,” Huff said.