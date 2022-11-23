Local

Plank your way to health during the holiday with ‘Planksgiving’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since fitness can easily take a back seat during the cooler months, Club Pilates at 86th Street and Keystone Avenue celebrates “Planksgiving” to keep people motivated to stay active.

As we enjoy festivities involving food and alcohol this holiday season, some people are dropping their fitness habits and routines until the new year. At the same time, it’s not uncommon for people to restart their fitness journey after the holidays.

It’s possible to maintain a steady routine.

Instead of hitting full stop on all things fitness, News 8 spoke with Pilates instructors Rosie Lyons and Julie Thorpe about Thanksgiving-themed planks to try with your family.

Club Pilates Thanksgiving plank list: