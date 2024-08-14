Plans for $67 million development at old Noblesville Milling Co. site move forward

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Common Council approved plans for a multi-million dollar development on the site of the old Noblesville Milling Company’s granary on Tuesday.

Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins will develop about three acres of vacant land along Pleasant Street between South 8th, South 9th, Mulberry, and Walnut streets.

Dubbed “The Granary,” it will be a mixed-use project with a parking garage, 225 apartments, and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The site will also include trailheads to the Midland Trace and Nickel Plate trails, with restrooms and locker rooms.

The proposal includes apartment amenities like a saltwater pool, aqua lounge co-working spaces, a gym, an outdoor patio with grills and fire pits, a game room, and more.

In a press release about the plans, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says it’s the first of many projects coming to the area.

“One that will further invest in the livability for current and future Noblesville residents,” Jensen said. “A priority for my administration, this development will feature architecture that complements the surrounding historic area, provides a new housing option, walkable and neighborhood-oriented amenities, and pedestrian connectivity to the nearby trail system.”

A spokesperson for the city says Tuesday’s vote is the first step in the process.

The plans will go in front of Noblesville Redevelopment Commission on Thursday for a vote.

Developers still need to finish the engineering and design plans. There will also be a period to finalize the Economic Development Agreement with the city.

The Council will need to approve the EDA and zoning.

If fully approved, construction at the Noblesville Milling Co. site is set to start in the summer of 2025, with plans to be completed sometime in the summer of 2027.