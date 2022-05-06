Local

Plans unveiled for new Carmel Clay nature park at 146th, River Road

The site for the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park is viewed May 5, 2022, off River Road near 146th Street in Carmel, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel residents on Thursday night got their first look at the possible plans for a new 63-acre park on the northeast side of the city.

The Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park will sit on River Road near 146th Street, which is on the other side of the White River from Conner Prairie museum.

The area was originally intended to become a large subdivision for new homes, but Carmel stakeholders had other plans. Michael Klitzing, director of Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, said. “Ultimately, the conversation became, well, maybe this place can become a public park because of our expertise in managing natural resources, and ultimately the developers agreed with that and donated the property to the park system.”

The park is named after one of the co-founders of STAR Bank, which serves the Hamilton and Madison county areas.

The unveiling of the plans was at Harvest Church, 14550 River Road. Another public input meeting to show the plans will be set for July.