Plaque unveiled at Westfield park as tribute to teens who died in plane crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Liam Kelly and his brother Reece were killed almost nine months ago in a plane crash.

The teen brothers were both cross-country runners at Westfield High School. A memorial was unveiled in their honor Thursday night by their parents at MacGregor Park in Hamilton County.

On June 19, there’s the Fly High Memorial Jeep Ride and 5K Fun Run at Monon Trail Elementary School, 19400 Tomlinson Road, to benefit the Liam & Reece Kelly Memorial Scholarship. This year, the fund gave away nine scholarships to Westfield runners heading to college.

The fun run begins at 8 a.m. June 19. The Jeep Ride will begin at 10 a.m. and go past seven of the boys’ favorite locations in Hamilton County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Liam and 15-year-old Reece died after the plane they were in crashed Sept. 20 outside Glenndale Airport southwest of Kokomo. The Kelly brothers were students at Westfield High School.

As the plane came in to land, deputies say, the plane hit a wooden utility pole with large high-tension power lines. That caused the plane to nose-dive into a cornfield, where it caught fire. The pilot, Jerral Long, 63, of Kokomo, also died.

