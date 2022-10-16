Local

Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says.

A little after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash were reporting that a vehicle had come off I-70 and ended up in a persons yard.

When police arrived they found a severely damaged van with a man inside. He was taken to the hospital and later died. Police did not provide the name of the man.

Police determined the man had drove off the road while traveling westbound on I-70 and Keystone Avenue. His vehicle went down an embankment and came to rest off in the interstate near Keystone and Bloyd, according to police.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash. This investigation is still ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.