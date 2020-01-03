Police: 14-year-old boy recovering in hospital after older brother accidentally shot him

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital on Thursday.

Police confirmed the victim was shot by his 20-year-old brother.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of Chamberlin Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to recover.

A friend of the victim’s family told News 8 the shooting happened inside the brothers’ home. A police report filed on the incident says a semiautomatic pistol and ammunition was found at the scene.

IMPD said the shooting was accidental. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.