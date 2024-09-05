Police activity snarls traffic on I-74 at I-465 on Indy’s southeast side

I-74 is closed in both directions at the I-465 interchange on Indy's southeast side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police activity has shut down parts of I-74 and I-465 on the city’s southeast side, causing major backups and delays during the morning rush.

I-74 Closure

Westbound I-74 is closed at the I-465 interchange.

Eastbound I-74 (Southeastern Avenue) is closed at the I-465 interchange.

Traffic is being diverted onto southbound I-465.

Police and firefighters have been positioned on the I-74 overpass above I-465 since about 6 a.m. due to a pedestrian on the bridge.

I-465 Closure

Northbound I-465 is closed at the I-74 interchange.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-465 on the city’s south side, with cars backed up to East Street.

Police have not said how long the closures will last or when the interstate will reopen.