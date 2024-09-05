Police activity snarls traffic on I-74 at I-465 on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police activity has shut down parts of I-74 and I-465 on the city’s southeast side, causing major backups and delays during the morning rush.
I-74 Closure
Westbound I-74 is closed at the I-465 interchange.
Eastbound I-74 (Southeastern Avenue) is closed at the I-465 interchange.
Traffic is being diverted onto southbound I-465.
Police and firefighters have been positioned on the I-74 overpass above I-465 since about 6 a.m. due to a pedestrian on the bridge.
I-465 Closure
Northbound I-465 is closed at the I-74 interchange.
Traffic is at a standstill on I-465 on the city’s south side, with cars backed up to East Street.
Police have not said how long the closures will last or when the interstate will reopen.
