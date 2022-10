Local

Police: Armed robbers hit Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in Fishers Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Fishers Police Department, police responded to Star Financial Bank in the 8762 E. 96th St. on reports of an armed robbery. That’s just east of I-69.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle going south toward Indianapolis.

No injuries are reported and residents are encouraged to avoid the area.