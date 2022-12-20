Local

Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months.

Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side.

Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect while investigating the Nov. 28 armed robbery of a Shell station at 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, IMPD said in a statement Tuesday.

On Dec. 13, police spotted Smithson leaving a home in the 3600 block of Rural Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

IMPD says evidence found at the Rural Street residence, including a mask and a handgun, links Smithson to the following robberies:

Oct. 19: Circle K | 9599 N. Meridian St.

Oct. 24: Speedway | 5990 E. 71st St .

. Nov. 17: Speedway | 6198 Allisonville Rd.

| Nov. 28: Shell | 5020 E. 62nd St.

Dec. 6: CVS | 2330 E. 46th St.

| Dec. 8: Family Dollar | 5135 N. Keystone Ave.

Online court records show Smithson pleaded guilty to felony robbery in Oct. 2021. He received a 5-year suspended sentence and was ordered to serve two years on probation.

Records accessed by News 8 show his probation was revoked on Dec. 15, two days after his arrest.