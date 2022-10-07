Local

Police ask drivers to be cautious as deer season approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are encouraging Hoosier drivers to be cautious on the roads as deer season approaches.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions each year. According to a release, Indiana usually ranks in the middle of all 50 states and was 24th in 2021 in car versus animal crashes. Follow these tips to keep safe while driving this fall:

Buckle up

Watch for signs

Be aware of morning and evening commutes

Don’t swerve

It’s important to put your seatbelt on at all times when driving. Police say wearing a seatbelt is the best protection to help prevent passengers from being harmed.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for deer crossing signs. Police say when you see these signs, it usually means deer often travel in groups. If you see a deer crossing sign, assume more are nearby.

Deer are active at dawn and dusk as they search for food. This time of year is also their mating season, which causes them to be more active.

If a crash is unavoidable, police say don’t swerve to avoid hitting the deer. Doing this could cause you to swerve into another car or lose control of your vehicle and possibly roll over. Police say you should brake firmly and stay in your lane.

IT’S FALL Y’ALL 🍂 Here are a few simple tips that will help to keep you safe when out on the roadways: 🍁Be aware of wet leaves on the roadways

🍁Be aware of the fog and frost

🍁 Watch out for critters, including deer.

🍁Prepare an emergency kit for your car pic.twitter.com/hN4xPbXj0I — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 7, 2022

Even when following all the precautions above, sometimes hitting a deer is inevitable. If you do end up hitting a deer, move your car off the roadway and call 911. In most cases, insurance coverage will cover these crashes, so be sure to contact your insurance agent and take photos of your car and the animal.