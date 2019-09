INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Cynthia Mullins was last seen in her gray 2016 Kia Forte with license plate BHB945.

Mullins is diabetic and may be without her medication.

If you know where she is or if you see her you are asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.