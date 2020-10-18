Local

Police believe alcohol a factor in Whitestown head-on collision that injured 2

by: Staff Reports
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Whitestown Sunday morning. Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Whitestown Police Department officers were called to the 6800 block of Albert S. White Drive Sunday around 7:15 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash. That’s on the town’s south side near the intersection of South Main Street and Albert S. White Drive.

When police arrived to the scene they found both drivers injured. One driver was walking around the area of the crash and the other driver was trapped in their vehicle. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. According to the Whitestown Fire Department, one of the drivers had to be airlifted to a trauma center.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash. The identities of the drivers have not been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

